Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Jan yuan loans seen at record high, central bank to cool credit growth in 2021

02/08/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new bank loans are expected to surge to a record high in January on a seasonal boost, a Reuters poll showed, while credit growth may be constrained by some marginal tightening of monetary policy as the central bank focuses on preventing risks.

Chinese banks tend to front-load loans at the beginning of the year to get higher-quality customers and win market share.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 3.5 trillion yuan ($542.06 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, up from 1.26 trillion yuan in December, according to the median estimate in a Reuters survey of 27 economists.

The lending tally would be highest based on Reuters records, topping the 3.34 trillion yuan seen in January 2020.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has rolled out a raft of measures since early-2020 to support the virus-hit economy. But it has shifted to a steadier stance in recent months and kept its benchmark lending rate, the loan prime rate, unchanged since May.

Market rates started rising recently as the PBOC refrained from making its usual liquidity injections to meet high demand for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, leading to increasing concerns about liquidity tightening sooner than expected.

Monetary policy will continue to prop up the economy, but at the same time the central bank will watch for risks, PBOC governor Yi Gang said last month.

January also saw many commercial banks in bigger cities sharply slow the issuance of property loans and mortgages amid tight credit quotas, following stringent loan caps instituted by central bank to contain the flows of fund into the real estate sector.

Broad M2 money supply growth in January was seen at 10%, compared with 10.1% the previous month.

Annual outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 12.7% for January, one notch below December's 12.8%.

Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity, is expected to jump to 4.45 trillion yuan from 1.72 trillion yuan in December.

"Looking ahead, given the pandemic related uncertainties and strong seasonal liquidity demand, we expect the PBOC to offer sufficient liquidity ahead of Chinese New Year through various liquidity facilities," economists at UBS said.

They also forecast policy normalisation to resume after March as China's COVID-19 cases will likely be contained, the country's growth gains further traction and the global pandemic situation becomes more visible.

($1 = 6.4569 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.38% 2.64 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
UBS GROUP AG -0.26% 13.42 Delayed Quote.7.62%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 6.45007 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/07Fitch retains Japan credit rating with negative outlook
RE
02/07China's Jan yuan loans seen at record high, central bank to cool credit growth in 2021
RE
02/07ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Rand Basket Price Boosted 2020 Earnings
DJ
02/07NO : 51, 8 February 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar
PU
02/07Japanese shares hit fresh 30-year high on recovery hopes, earnings boost
RE
02/07Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws
RE
02/07SoftBank posts third-quarter profit gain as Vision Fund rallies
RE
02/07Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
RE
02/07JGB yields rise after surge in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
RE
02/07COVID-19 VS ASEAN ENERGY SECTOR : Electricity – Recap of 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas says in talks to buy chip designer Dialog for $6 billion
2Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France
3Renesas says in talks to buy chip designer Dialog for $6 billion
4OPENDOOR INC. : SoftBank posts third-quarter profit gain as Vision Fund rallies
5Hyundai, Kia say Apple car deal is off, puncturing investor dream
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ