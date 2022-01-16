Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
China's Jiangsu reports record China-Europe freight train trips

01/16/2022 | 08:25am EST
NANJING - East China's Jiangsu province handled 1,800 China-Europe freight train trips in 2021 - a record high - up 29 percent year-on-year, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The import and export values of goods transported by the freight trains reached nearly 25.6 billion yuan (about $4 billion), up 67.7 percent from 2020.

The province added seven new China-Europe freight train routes last year, including the Suzhou-Helsinki and the Nanjing-Tilburg freight train services.

The China-Europe freight train service kicked off operation in 2011 and has since served as a crucial link for trade and economic cooperation across the Eurasian continent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 13:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS