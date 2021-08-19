Log in
China's Jiangsu sees foreign trade jump in Jan-July

08/19/2021 | 03:14am EDT
NANJING - Jiangsu province in East China saw robust foreign trade growth in the first seven months of 2021, according to local customs.

Total import and export value of Jiangsu, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, exceeded 2.82 trillion yuan (about $435 billion) in the January-July period, up 17.4 percent year-on-year, according to data from Nanjing Customs.

Exports soared to over 1.74 trillion yuan, marking a 19.3 percent increase from the same period last year, while imports reached over 1.08 trillion yuan, up 14.4 percent year-on-year.

In the seven months, the province's trade volume with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States, and the countries along the Belt and Road increased 18.7 percent, 21.5 percent, 15 percent, and 22.2 percent respectively.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
