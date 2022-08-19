Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow

08/19/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Imported coal is seen lifted by cranes from a coal cargo ship onto a truck at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia jumped 14% in July from a year earlier to their highest in at least five years, as China bought discounted coal while Western countries shunned Russian cargoes over its invasion of Ukraine.

China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That was the highest monthly figure since comparable statistics began in 2017, up from 6.12 million tonnes in June and 6.49 million tonnes in July 2021.

Western countries were avoiding cargoes from Russia ahead of a European Union ban on Russian coal that came into force on Aug. 11, aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenue over its February invasion.

The ban has forced Russia to target buyers such as China and India and sell at a steep discount.

Russian thermal coal with a heating value of 5,500 kilocalories (kcal) traded around $150 a tonne on a cost-and-freight basis in late July, while coal of the same quality at Australia's Newcastle port was assessed at more than $210 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Some Chinese traders expect more Russian coal to flow into China in the fourth quarter when utilities in northern China build stocks for the winter heating season.

July shipments of Indonesian coal, mostly cheap, low-quality thermal coal with a heating value below 3,800 kcal, were 11.7 million tonnes. That was up 22% from June but down 40% from a year earlier. China has reduced its overall coal imports in recent months amid surging domestic output.

Power plants in southern China have increased tenders to buy Indonesian coal in August as it is cheaper than domestic coal, while demand for coal-fired power generation has been boosted by a record heat wave.

Indonesian thermal coal with a heating value at 3,800 kcal changed hand at about $78 a tonne on a FOB basis last week, which would still below about 690 yuan ($101) for local coal when considering shipping costs.

China's customs data showed zero coal shipment from Australia in July.

($1 = 6.8091 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Richard Pullin and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.28% 5619.34 Real-time Quote.-9.33%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.27% 6.8209 Delayed Quote.7.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.85% 58.25 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10aEurope's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
RE
02:07aEurope's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
RE
01:16aChina's July marine fuel exports up 13.22% from June
RE
12:15aJapan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
RE
08/19Russia is China's top oil supplier for 3rd mth in July- customs data
RE
08/19China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
RE
08/19China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up
RE
08/19Writers gather in support of author Salman Rushdie
RE
08/19Montenegro's parliament passes no-confidence motion on cabinet
RE
08/19China reports 2,354 new COVID cases for Aug 19 vs 2,804 day earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ahluwalia Contracts India : Record Date
2Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
3China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
4Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
5YPF Sociedad Anónima : Investor Presentation Q2 2022

HOT NEWS