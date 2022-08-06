China's July exports grow 18.0%, imports up 2.3%

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's exports grew 18.0% in
July from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January 2022
and beating analysts' expectations, while imports rose 2.3%,
customs data showed on Sunday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise
15.0% after a solid 17.9% gain in June.
Imports were expected to rise 3.7% after edging up 1.0% in
the previous month.
China posted a record trade surplus of $101.26 billion in
July, versus a forecast for a $90.0 billion surplus in the poll
and a $97.94 billion surplus in June.
