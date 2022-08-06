Log in
News: Latest News
China's July exports grow 18.0%, imports up 2.3%

08/06/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's exports grew 18.0% in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January 2022 and beating analysts' expectations, while imports rose 2.3%, customs data showed on Sunday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 15.0% after a solid 17.9% gain in June.

Imports were expected to rise 3.7% after edging up 1.0% in the previous month.

China posted a record trade surplus of $101.26 billion in July, versus a forecast for a $90.0 billion surplus in the poll and a $97.94 billion surplus in June. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)


HOT NEWS