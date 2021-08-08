China's July factory prices rise 9.0% y/y, beat f'cast; adds to business cost pressures

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices in
July rose at a faster-than-expected clip, adding to pressure on
businesses struggling with high raw material costs, official
data showed on Monday, while consumer inflation eased slightly.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.0% from a year earlier
last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a
statement. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to
rise 8.8%, unchanged from June.
The consumer price index (CPI) meanwhile grew by 1.0% on an
annual basis, the statistics bureau said. The index was expected
to inch up by 0.8%, according to a median forecast in a Reuters
poll, after a 1.1% gain in June.
