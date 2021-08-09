China's July new yuan loans expected to nearly halve from June

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNMSM2%3DECI
* July new loans seen at 1.20 trln yuan vs 2.12 trln yuan in
June
* July money supply growth seen at 8.7% y/y vs 8.6% in June
* July TSF seen at 1.70 trln yuan vs 3.67 trln yuan in June
* Loans, money supply data due August 10-15
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's new yuan loans are
expected to fall back in July after record lending in the first
six months, a Reuters poll showed, but are still likely to be
higher than a year earlier, as the central bank seeks to
underpin the country's economic recovery.
Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.20 trillion
yuan ($185.29 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, down
from 2.12 trillion yuan in June, according to the median
estimate in the survey of 29 economists.
That would be higher than 992.7 billion yuan issued the same
month a year earlier.
Chinese banks doled out a record 12.76 trillion yuan in new
loans in the first half of 2021, even as the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) sought to cool broad credit growth to rein in debt
risks.
China is poised to quicken spending on infrastructure
projects while the central bank supports with modest easing
steps, as risks from the Delta variant and floods threaten to
slow its recovery, policy insiders and analysts said.
Last month, a meeting of the Politburo, a top-decision
making body of the ruling Communist Party, pledged to maintain
an accommodative stance in the face of an uneven domestic
recovery and global uncertainty.
Effective July 15, the PBOC cut the reserve requirement
ratio (RRR) for banks, releasing around 1 trillion yuan in
long-term liquidity. Analysts expect another RRR cut this year.
Annual outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 12.3%
for July, the same as in June, the poll showed. Broad M2 money
supply growth in July was seen at 8.7%, up from 8.6% the
previous month.
Net local government special bond issuance reached 1.01
trillion yuan in the first half, accounting for 28% of the
annual quota, finance ministry data showed.
Any acceleration in government bond issuance could help
boost total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit
and liquidity. TSF growth slowed to 11% in June from a near
three-year high of 13.7% in October 2020.
In July, TSF is expected to fall to 1.70 trillion yuan from
3.67 trillion yuan in June.
($1 = 6.4755 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)