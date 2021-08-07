China's July soybean imports fall on year on weak crushing margins

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell in
July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed
on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand.
The world's top buyer of the oilseed brought in 8.67 million
tonnes of soybeans in July, down 14.1% from 10.09 million tonnes
the previous year, data from the General Administration of
Customs showed, as sliding hog margins curbed appetite for
soymeal.
For the first seven months of the year, soybean shipments
totalled 57.63 million tonnes, up 4.5% from the same period in
the previous year, customs data showed.
Chinese crushers bring in soybeans to crush into soymeal to
feed the country's massive livestock herds and make cooking oil.
Buyers stepped up purchases of soybeans early in the year,
on anticipation of strong demand from a fast recovering pig
herd.
But soybean demand was expected to slow over the rest of the
year, however, analysts and traders said, as falling hog margins
and more wheat substitution in feed crimped appetite for
soymeal, the major protein source in animal recipe.
Crushing margins in Rizhao, Shandong province, a major
processing hub in eastern China <CNSOY-RZO-MRG> hit their lowest
levels on record in June this year, before climbing back up.
Crushers there still lose more than 200 yuan ($30.96) with
each tonne of soybeans processed.
Hog margins remained in negative territory at minus 201 yuan
per tonne in Heilongjiang, a major pig producer in the
northeastern region. <JCI-HOGM-HEILJ>
($1 = 6.4607 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)