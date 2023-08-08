BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports dropped 9.2% year-on-year in July, while imports shrank 6.9%, customs data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Joe Cash and Ellen Zhang. Editing by Sam Holmes)
Yesterday at 11:17 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|7.2220 CNH
|+0.30%
|+1.08%
|-
|2289.19 PTS
|+0.23%
|-1.42%
|-
Headlines
All our articles
Airlines seek extension to minimum flight requirements cuts at NYC-area airports
Yesterday at 03:26 pm
Most Read News
Certain Restricted Stock Units of Elevation Oncology, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-AUG-2023.
Certain Pre-funded Warrants of Elevation Oncology, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-AUG-2023.
Yesterday at 06:00 pm