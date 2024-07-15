BEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude steel output in June fell 1.3% from May, statistics bureau data showed on Monday, curbed by dwindling demand and shrinking steel margins.

The world's largest steel producer made 91.61 million metric tons of crude steel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, versus 92.86 million tons in May.

It was up 0.2% from a year earlier, the data showed.

The June number represents an average daily output of about 3.05 million tons, versus 3 million tons in May and 3.04 million tons in June 2023, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

Steel demand eased as heatwaves in summer and heavy rains in southern regions curbed construction activities.

In response to falling steel prices and higher inventories, several steelmakers scaled down output and some carried out equipment maintenance.

China produced 530.57 million tons of crude steel in the first half of the year, down 1.1% from the same period in 2023, NBS data showed.

