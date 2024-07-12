BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's exports rose 8.6% year-on-year by value in June, while imports dropped 2.3%, customs data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast 8.0% growth in exports and a 2.8% increase in imports, compared with 7.6% and 1.8%, respectively, in the previous month.

Stronger-than-expected exports have been one of the few bright spots for an economy still struggling for momentum despite official efforts to stimulate domestic demand following the pandemic. A prolonged property slump and worries about jobs and wages are weighing heavily on consumer confidence. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Tom Hogue)