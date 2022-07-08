China's June factory inflation cools counter to global trends

* June PPI year-on-year eases to 15-month low
* June CPI year-on-year rose to 23-month high
BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate inflation
cooled in June to the lowest in 15 months as the country
continues to buck the global trend of accelerating prices.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.1% year-on-year, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday, after a
6.4% rise in May. Analysts had expected an increase in the PPI
rate of 6.0% in a Reuters poll.
The slower rise in the PPI was driven by the resumption of
additional industrial production, stable supply chains in key
sectors and government polices to stabilize commodity prices,
NBS official Dong Lijuan said in a separate statement.
Inflation in the ferrous metal mining and processing
industry decreased the most, while producer prices for the oil
and gas extraction industry rose the most, according to NBS.
The falling factory-gate inflation reflects easing cost
pressure on the middle and downstream manufacturers, Zhou
Maohua, an analyst at China Everbright Bank, said in a note.
China's producer inflation has cooled for six consecutive
months. That contrasts sharply with soaring global inflation
that has prompted major central banks in the rest of the world
to raise interest rates.
The consumer inflation rate in the world's second-largest
economy increased by the highest in nearly two years though it
remained within the country's target of an around 3% rise.
The pickup in consumer inflation follows a surge in fuel
prices and suggests policymakers will need to keep a close watch
on any persistent cost pressures amid the global surge in
prices.
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.5% from a year
earlier, widening from a 2.1% gain in May and the highest in 23
months. In a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to rise 2.4%.
The CPI stayed flat month-on-month, after the 0.2% drop in
May, beating the 0.1% decline in a Reuters poll.
Vehicle fuel prices soared 32.8% in June, the NBS said.
"China will continue to face the dual pressure of structural
inflation and imported inflation. The slow recovery of domestic
demand will also raise up the headline consumer inflation," said
Ying Xiwen, a senior analyst at Minsheng Bank.
Overall, CPI is expected to rise moderately and very likely
to surpass 3% in the second half of the year, but the whole year
average level will still be within the annual target, Ying said.
China's economy has showed some signs of recovery in recent
months after a sharp COVID-induced slump because extensive
lockdowns in cities including the commercial hub Shanghai.
However, headwinds to growth persist, including worries of
any recurring waves of COVID infections. Some areas have
recently reported flare-ups in cases, which could slow or even
stymie a recovery.
In order to boost the flagging economy, China will issue
2023 advance quota for local government special bonds in the
fourth quarter, with the new quota likely bigger than 1.46
trillion yuan for 2022, sources have told
Reuters.
In late June, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi
Gang pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative to support an
economic recovery.
"Monetary policy faces constraints such as aggressive Fed
hikes and rising inflation concerns and appears to be switching
from a crisis mode into a wait-and-see mode. Looking ahead, we
think the PBOC would be careful and data-dependent in
calibrating its stimulus," Citi analysts said in a note.
($1 = 6.6945 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gao Liangping, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)