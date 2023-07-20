
By Jeslyn Lerh
       SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - China's June fuel oil
imports hit the highest level for a month so far in 2023, buoyed
by firm purchases of Russian oil, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Thursday. 
    Total fuel oil imports in June were at 2.70 million metric
tons, up 5% from May and more than triple from June 2022.
    The monthly imports were also at a decade-high again, after
easing slightly in May, the data showed.
    China's independent refiners have boosted purchases of fuel
oil to be used as a refinery feedstock this year, particularly
discounted barrels of Russian fuel oil, including indirect
imports that have passed through blending hub Malaysia.
    Direct imports from Russia were at 1.42 million metric tons
in June, easing from a record high of 1.55 million metric tons
in May, but imports from blending hub Malaysia rose by more than
85% in June month-on-month to about 989,000 metric tons.
    
    
    In the first half of 2023, total direct fuel oil imports
from Russia more than tripled compared to the same period last
year, while total imports from Malaysia more than quadrapled,
the data showed.   
    China's exports of low-sulphur marine fuels, measured mostly
by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international
routes, totalled 1.93 million metric tons in June, up 4% from
May.
    The uptick came despite lower sales for bunkering across key
refuelling hubs in June, including Singapore and the UAE's
Fujairah.
    The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports
in metric tons. The exports section largely captures China's
low-sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.
    
 Exports      Bonded storage   m/m %       y/y %
 (2023)       trade            change      change
 January      1,254,080        11%         -46%
 February     1,535,577        22%         17%
 March        1,953,559        27%         38%
 April        1,363,152        -30%        12%
 May          1,852,058        36%         32%
 June *       1,930,444        4%          37%
 
 Imports      Ordinary   Bonded      Total      m/m %   y/y %
 (2023)       trade      storage                change  change
                         trade                          
 January      569,376    640,022     1,209,399  -31%    47%
 February     424,254    1,331,623   1,755,877  45%     103%
 March        752,172    1,680,788   2,432,960  39%     149%
 April        614,324    2,051,381   2,665,703  10%     277%
 May          964,662    1,606,184   2,570,846  -4%     150%
 June *       1,145,340  1,553,300   2,698,640  5%      226%
 
    (Figures are based on latest available data at the time of
publishing, and may be subject to revision by China customs at a
later date.)

    
 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K and Rashmi
Aich)