BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - The jobless rate for 16 to 24 year olds in China, excluding college students, was at 13.2% for the month of June, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The rate was 6.4% for 25-29 year olds, also excluding college students, and 4% for people between 30 and 59 years of age. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)