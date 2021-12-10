China's Leadership Aims for Economic Stability, Acceleration in Fiscal Spending in 2022

China's leadership has pledged to prioritize economic stability next year, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Friday.

The three-day Central Economic Work Conference, an annual economic planning meeting attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders, concluded Friday in Beijing, Xinhua said.

Leaders usually set important economic targets for the following year at the conference, but details of the targets, including growth and inflation targets, will only be released in the next year's legislative session in March.

The government will keep the economic growth at a reasonable range in 2022, and maintain its proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, Xinhua said.

It said the government ensure the intensity of fiscal expenditure and speed up fiscal spending next year.

The government will also introduce new tax breaks and fee cuts for businesses in the country, Xinhua said.

Beijing will also guide the nation's financial institutions to step up lending to small companies, the tech innovation sector and green industry. The meeting repeated the government's rhetoric that it would make its prudent monetary policy flexible and appropriate while keeping liquidity reasonably ample.

The leadership also said it would support reasonable demand of home buyers, while insisting that housing is for living, not speculation.

It also said to strengthen regulation over anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition practice next year. The government also aims to fully implementing a registration-based initial public offering system, Xinhua said.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0747ET