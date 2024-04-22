April 22 (Reuters) - Li Auto Inc:
* CHINA'S LI AUTO: CUTS PRICES BY 18,000 TO 30,000 YUAN FOR SOME MODELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|26.38 USD
|-9.60%
|-10.24%
|26.19B
|7.25 CNH
|+0.01%
|-0.18%
|-
