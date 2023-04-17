SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it plans to expand its line-up to 11 models by 2025, up from four currently, targeting the market for vehicles priced at 200,000 yuan ($29,100) and higher.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show, Li Auto's president and chief engineer Ma Donghui said the line-up by 2025 will include one flagship model, five range-extended electric models and five high-voltage pure electric models.

Li Auto makes the Li One sport utility vehicle (SUV), one of the best-selling cars in China, the world's biggest auto market. The company delivered 257,334 vehicles in total in 2022, its other models being the L7, L8 and L9, also SUVs.

The company also said that it plans to complete the construction of over 300 high-speed supercharging stations across China's four major economic belts, including the Yangtze River Delta and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, by the end of this year.

By 2025, it aims to build more than 3,000 supercharging stations across China, which would cover 90% of the country's major cities and highways. ($1 = 6.8752 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhuzhu Cui, Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell)