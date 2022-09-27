Advanced search
China's MMG expects to invest $2 billion in troubled Peru mine -executive

09/27/2022
LIMA (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd expects to invest $2 billion in the next five years to expand its troubled Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, the mine's general manager Edgardo Orderique said on Tuesday at the Perumin conference.

Las Bambas is one of the world's largest copper mines, but has suffered recurrent disruptions from indigenous Peruvian communities who say its vast mineral wealth has not translated into better living conditions.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino)


© Reuters 2022
