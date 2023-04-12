BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore grew 14.8% in March from the corresponding month a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.

The world's largest iron ore consumer brought in 100.23 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient last month, up from 87.28 million in March 2022, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

In the first quarter of 2023, China imported 294.34 million tonnes of iron ore, an increase of 9.8% from 268.36 million over the corresponding 2022 period.

China's March exports of steel products were 7.89 million tonnes, and total exports at 20.08 million, surging by 53.2% year-on-year, according to the customs data. (Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)