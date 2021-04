BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported 1.02 million tonnes of meat in March, customs data showed on Tuesday, up 11.4% from the same month a year earlier, and the highest monthly volume since at least January 2020.

The huge shipments by the world's biggest meat buyer show it continued to stock up to fill shortages at home, even after local pork prices fell sharply.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)