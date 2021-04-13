China's March meat imports surpass 1 mln T - customs

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported 1.02 million
tonnes of meat in March, customs data showed on Tuesday, the
highest monthly volume since at least January 2020, as the
world's biggest meat buyer continued to stock up to fill
shortages at home.
Imports rose 11.4% from 919,000 tonnes in March 2020, the
data showed, even after local pork prices fell sharply since the
start of the year. China's General Administration of Customs
started publishing data for combined meat imports last year.
It comes as China's output of pork, its staple meat,
continues to be affected by the deadly hog disease African swine
fever, which reached the country in 2018.
A severe wave of infections in the first quarter wiped out
at least 20% of the breeding herd in northern China, industry
sources and analysts have told Reuters, causing some farmers to
panic and slaughter smaller pigs.
Domestic pork prices <PORK-CN-TOT-D> have plunged more than
40% since the beginning of the year.
