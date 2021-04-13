Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's March meat imports surpass 1 mln T - customs

04/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported 1.02 million tonnes of meat in March, customs data showed on Tuesday, the highest monthly volume since at least January 2020, as the world's biggest meat buyer continued to stock up to fill shortages at home.

Imports rose 11.4% from 919,000 tonnes in March 2020, the data showed, even after local pork prices fell sharply since the start of the year. China's General Administration of Customs started publishing data for combined meat imports last year.

It comes as China's output of pork, its staple meat, continues to be affected by the deadly hog disease African swine fever, which reached the country in 2018.

A severe wave of infections in the first quarter wiped out at least 20% of the breeding herd in northern China, industry sources and analysts have told Reuters, causing some farmers to panic and slaughter smaller pigs.

Domestic pork prices <PORK-CN-TOT-D> have plunged more than 40% since the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aOil prices climb on robust China data, Mideast tension
RE
12:21aOil prices climb on robust China data, Mideast tension
RE
12:13aOasis Management says CVC's $20 billion offer Toshiba is too low
RE
12:11aANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING  : Releases Natural Rubber Trends, March 2021
PU
12:02aChina's March meat imports surpass 1 mln T - customs
RE
12:02aDalian iron ore jumps on falling shipment, robust demand worldwide
RE
12:02aMCAFEE  : Sees COVID-19-Themed Threats and Powershell Malware Continue to Surge
BU
12:01aIndia's 161,736 new coronavirus infections are world's highest
RE
04/12China's March soybean imports surge after delayed cargoes clear customs
RE
04/12China March iron ore imports jump 19% on rising shipments, firm demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
3Microsoft doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : cuts bonuses following Archegos loss - FT
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent-backed Waterdrop faces pushback on IPO from Chinese regulators - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ