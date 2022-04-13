Log in
China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

04/13/2022 | 01:17am EDT
BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil.

The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, down 18% from 7.77 million a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

Chinese prices of soybean meal rose from the beginning of the year to record highs late in March, as supplies of beans tightened after drought hit Brazil's soybean crop, delaying its harvest, though prices later fell from the peak.

Price of meal were also bolstered by efforts to rein in a surge of COVID-19 infections that hit transport of the feed ingredient.

"Supplies were tight in March and the demand for soymeal was cut," said a manager with a major crusher in China.

"Soybeans this month are still tight. It is hard to say when the tightness will ease. It really depends on what the feed producers think," said the manager, referring to demand from the massive livestock sector.

Beijing has been releasing soybeans from its state reserves, to boost supplies of the oilseed, which can be crushed into soymeal, and cooking oil.

That move, coupled with market expectations of more soybean arrivals in coming months, helped cool soymeal prices, which have climbed back up, however, in the past few days.

Prices were pushed up by low rates of operation at crushing plants and COVID-19 measures, said Zou Honglin, an analyst with the agriculture section of China-based consultancy Mysteel.

Board crush margins for soybeans for delivery in the period from May to July were around negative 200-300 yuan($78.55)/tonne, discouraging purchases for future delivery.

Farmers nationwide lose 300 yuan to 600 yuan for each pig raised, which weighed on soymeal demand, traders said. ($1=6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
