China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans
slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data
showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and
exports from top supplier Brazil.
The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million
tonnes of the oilseed in March, down 18% from 7.77 million a
year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.
Chinese prices of soybean meal rose from the beginning of
the year to record highs late in March, as supplies of beans
tightened after drought hit Brazil's soybean crop, delaying its
harvest, though prices later fell from the peak.
Price of meal were also bolstered by efforts to rein in a
surge of COVID-19 infections that hit transport of the feed
ingredient.
"Supplies were tight in March and the demand for soymeal was
cut," said a manager with a major crusher in China.
"Soybeans this month are still tight. It is hard to say when
the tightness will ease. It really depends on what the feed
producers think," said the manager, referring to demand from the
massive livestock sector.
Beijing has been releasing soybeans from its state reserves,
to boost supplies of the oilseed, which can be crushed into
soymeal, and cooking oil.
That move, coupled with market expectations of more soybean
arrivals in coming months, helped cool soymeal prices, which
have climbed back up, however, in the past few days.
Prices were pushed up by low rates of operation at crushing
plants and COVID-19 measures, said Zou Honglin, an analyst with
the agriculture section of China-based consultancy Mysteel.
Board crush margins for soybeans for delivery in the period
from May to July were around negative 200-300
yuan($78.55)/tonne, discouraging purchases for future delivery.
Farmers nationwide lose 300 yuan to 600 yuan for each pig
raised, which weighed on soymeal demand, traders said.
($1=6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom
Hogue)