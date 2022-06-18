China's May aluminium imports drop 16% y/y

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports in
May fell 16.4% from the same month a year earlier, government
data showed on Saturday, amid high overseas prices and weaker
domestic consumption.
The country brought in 188,469 tonnes of unwrought aluminium
and products - including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed
aluminium - last month, according to data from the General
Administration of Customs.
Monthly aluminium imports into China, the world's biggest
producer and consumer of the metal, have been below 200,000
tonnes so far this year as an arbitrage window for cheaper
overseas metal shut and downstream demand weakened due to
COVID-19 induced lockdowns.
The May imports were up slightly from 175,289 tonnes in
April however.
China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium
products jumped 54% from a year earlier to 676,605 tonnes in
May, its highest in at least nine years.
Imports of bauxite, the main aluminium ore source, were
11.97 million tonnes last month, up slightly from April's 11.13
million tonnes, and compared with 9.11 million tonnes in May a
year earlier.
