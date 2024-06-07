BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports fell 8.7% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, as refiners scaled back purchases amid heavy plant overhauls and subdued profit margins.

May imports by the world's largest crude oil buyer amounted to 46.97 million metric tons, or about 11.06 million barrels a day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That is up from April's figure of 10.88 million bpd and off a strong base a year earlier at 12.11 million bpd.

The lower imports came as large state-run refineries such as Sinopec's Zhenhai and Zhanjiang, PetroChina's Dushanzi and Dalian plants undergo regular maintenance, Chinese commodities consultancy Oilchem said.

Smaller independent plants in the eastern refining hub of Shandong also cut production as higher crude costs pinched refining margins, with some pushed to process more lower-priced fuel oil.

Shandong-based independents processed at an average of 55.5 of capacity in May, down from 62.2% in May 2023, Oilchem said.

China's onshore above-ground crude oil inventories rose to the highest since the end of last year at 946 million barrels, according to Vortexa Analytics, reflecting weaker refinery demand.

Imports for the January-May period totalled 229.03 million metric tons, or about 11 million bpd, down 1.2% from the corresponding period of 2023.

Customs data also showed China's natural gas imports for May rose 6.5% from a year earlier to 11.33 million tons, bringing year-to-date volumes to 54.28 million tons, or 17.4% higher than the year-earlier levels.

Exports of refined oil products, which include diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel, grew 9.49% from a year earlier to 5.35 million, and also up from 4.55 million tons in April.

The higher exports were aided by new government export quotas released in early May as refiners cashed in on stronger bunkering demand for aviation fuel, although margins for diesel exports slumped due to excess regional supplies. (1 ton=7.3 barrels of crude oil) (Reporting by Colleen Howe in Beijing; Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)