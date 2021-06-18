Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's May diesel exports hit 2021 low

06/18/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's diesel exports plunged 38% in May from a month before to their lowest level this year, as reduced fuel output during the refinery maintenance season forced refiners to prioritise domestic consumers.

China shipped out 1.68 million tonnes of diesel last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday. That compares with 2.72 million tonnes in April, but was still higher than 1.45 million tonnes in May last year.

May gasoline exports were at 1.55 million tonnes, edging up 5% from April and more than double the low base in May 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic curbed travel demand overseas.

Jet kerosene exports were up 1.8% year-on-year at 570,000 tonnes.

Chinese refiners have been carrying out overhauls since late March, affecting more than 1 million barrels per day of crude processing capacity in April and May.

Even when refiners resume full operations in June, analysts do not expect fuel exports to pick up as a crackdown by Beijing on cheap diesel and gasoline blending is set to reduce an oversupply in the domestic market.

The central government has also launched an investigation into illicit trading of crude oil quotas by state-backed and independent refineries, which is expected to curb output of refined products at some small refining plants.

Shandong-based energy consultant JLC estimates China's fuel product exports will fall further in June, with gasoline dropping to 980,000 tonnes and diesel to 1.55 million tonnes.

Friday's customs data also showed China's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports were 7.03 million tonnes in May, a record level for the month, buoyed by high demand from the industrial and power sectors.

Below is the latest customs data on fuel exports and imports of LNG in millions of tonnes. Percentage changes in the table are based on Reuters calculations.

Exports May y/y Jan-May y/y

%change %change

Gasoline 1.55 127.9 8.11 13.9

Diesel 1.68 15.9 10.65 3.3

Jet kerosene 0.57 1.8 2.81 -59.8

Imports

LNG 7.03 34.4 33.23 30.4

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aFed-fuelled dollar forces rival currencies onto back foot
RE
04:42aFTSE Falls After Weak Retail Sales; Tesco Loses Ground
DJ
04:38aIndia should brace for third COVID-19 wave by Oct, say health experts
RE
04:36aChina coking coal retreats after govt pledges to probe into prices
RE
04:35aXBRL INTERNATIONAL  : Milestone EU agreement on public country-by-country tax reporting
PU
04:32aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4408 per dollar, weakest such close since may 17
RE
04:30aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:29aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:27aHong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn
RE
04:27aTOSHIBA  : Under shareholder pressure, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS