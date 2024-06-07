BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports rose 11.2% year-on-year in May, while imports increased 5.2%, customs data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Joe Cash Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stock Market News in real time
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher ahead of central bank policy decision
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher ahead of central bank policy decision
Codelco chairman says SQM lithium deal on track, despite Tianqi dispute
Japan's MUFG, SMFG to sell more than $8.5 billion of Toyota shares, Bloomberg reports
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- China's May yuan-denominated exports up 11.2%, imports grow 5.2%