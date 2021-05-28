Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Meituan sees losses mount in first quarter

05/28/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signs of Meituan are seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a 4.85 billion yuan ($762.4 million) loss in the January-March period versus a loss of 1.58 billion yuan a year earlier, and a 2.24 billion yuan loss in the October-December quarter.

Tencent-backed Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said total revenue rose 120.9% in the period from a year earlier to 37.02 billion yuan.

That compared with a 35.16 billion yuan average of 13 analyst estimates polled by Refinitiv.

The 11-year-old Meituan has run into regulatory hurdles, as China's market regulator launched an antitrust probe into the company in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively.

The company has set up a dedicated team to cooperate with the regulator's investigation and the company has stopped use of exclusive partnerships, Meituan Chief Executive and Chairman Wang Xing said in a conference call on Friday.

"We believe that it [the probe] will not jeopardise our competitive advantage of the food delivery business," Wang added.

Food delivery, the company's core business, posted quarterly revenue growth of 116.8% to 20.58 billion yuan.

New initiatives, including its community group-buying service, Meituan Select, grew by 136.5% year-on-year to 9.86 billion yuan in revenue.

The operating loss from new initiatives, however, ballooned to 8.04 billion yuan over the quarter from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company has in total posted five profitable quarters since it made its stock market debut in 2018.

Meituan also faces social media criticism for its treatment of delivery riders, most of whom are not covered for basic social and medical insurance.

The company is currently working with the government to purchase employment injury insurance for its delivery drivers, Wang said in the call.

($1 = 6.3612 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Jan Harvey and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51aBoeing working with FAA in new snag to Dreamliner deliveries
RE
08:50aPakistan keeps key interest rate unchanged at 7% - central bank
RE
08:50aU.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.5% in April
DJ
08:49aU.S. consumer inflation surges in April
RE
08:42aTotalEnergies says limited by legal framework on Myanmar action
RE
08:41aChina's Meituan sees losses mount in first quarter
RE
08:32aStocks push for record high on $6 trillion U.S. spending hopes
RE
08:28aMeme stocks AMC, GameStop poised to end strong week on a high
RE
08:25aSummer's about to start in America. So is sticker shock
RE
08:25aPM KRIVOKAPIć - PMQS : The first and basic criterion for employment and promotion is the competence of candidates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yuan hits new three-year high
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2021 results announcement
4SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Managers transactions
5AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1

HOT NEWS