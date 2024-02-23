New home prices in 70 of China's major cities fell at a faster pace from one year ago at the start of 2024, underscoring the challenges Beijing faces to reverse a protracted property slump.

January's average new home prices fell 1.24% from a year earlier, accelerating from December's 0.89% decline, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Of the 70 major cities, 53 reported declines in home prices from a year earlier, compared with 48 in December.

Meanwhile, compared with a month earlier, average new home prices fell 0.37% in January, narrowing from December's 0.45% decline.

Fifty-six cities reported that home prices fell in January from December, compared with 62 a month earlier.

