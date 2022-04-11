China's New Yuan Loans Rose Sharply in March

BEIJING--New yuan loans issued by Chinese banks came in much higher than expected in March, providing a boost to an economy battling rapidly weakening demand.

Chinese lenders extended 3.13 trillion yuan ($491.4 billion) of new yuan loans in March, up significantly from February's CNY1.23 trillion and higher than the CNY2.6 trillion anticipated by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Monday.

Beijing has urged its state-dominated banking system to step up lending even as the world's second-largest economy has been ravaged by domestic Covid-19 outbreaks that prompted local governments to impose stringent quarantine measures, hurting demand.

Total social financing, a broader measure of credit that includes loans made by nonbank financial institutions, stood at CNY4.65 trillion in March.

M2, China's broadest measurement of money supply, rose 9.7% in March from a year earlier, beating February's 9.2% growth and market expectation of 9.2%, official data showed.

