Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's New Yuan Loans Rose Sharply in March

04/11/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING--New yuan loans issued by Chinese banks came in much higher than expected in March, providing a boost to an economy battling rapidly weakening demand.

Chinese lenders extended 3.13 trillion yuan ($491.4 billion) of new yuan loans in March, up significantly from February's CNY1.23 trillion and higher than the CNY2.6 trillion anticipated by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Monday.

Beijing has urged its state-dominated banking system to step up lending even as the world's second-largest economy has been ravaged by domestic Covid-19 outbreaks that prompted local governments to impose stringent quarantine measures, hurting demand.

Total social financing, a broader measure of credit that includes loans made by nonbank financial institutions, stood at CNY4.65 trillion in March.

M2, China's broadest measurement of money supply, rose 9.7% in March from a year earlier, beating February's 9.2% growth and market expectation of 9.2%, official data showed.


Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 0442ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aEuro gains respite from Macron's French election lead
RE
04:53aSterling falls as data shows Britain's economic growth stutters
RE
04:51aEuro recovers, French-German spread tightens after election results
RE
04:51aLondon Shares Fall After Asia Stocks Retreat
DJ
04:50aEuropean Chamber urges China in letter to review COVID policy
RE
04:49aSpot palladium rises over 5%…
RE
04:49aThai central bank chief says growth a bigger worry than inflation for now
RE
04:49aVps healthcare hires emirates nbd and jp morgan for ipo this yea…
RE
04:49aMiddle east hospital operator vps healthcare hires banks for abu…
RE
04:48aMARKETMIND : Pressure points
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW's CEO expects chip shortage to last into 2023
2Goldman pays 1.7 billion euros for Dutch-based asset manager
3Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
4GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS RUSSIAN ATTACK WILL HAVE DISASTROUS…
5Ericsson suspends business in Russia indefinitely and records provision..

HOT NEWS