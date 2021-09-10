Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's New Yuan Loans in August Rose Slightly From Previous Month

09/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING--New loans issued by Chinese banks in August rose slightly from the previous month, but came lower than consensus views. The August reading was higher from a year earlier, indicating that the country's central bank is seeking to boost the economy, as recovery has lost steam in recent months.

Chinese banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($188.99 billion) in new yuan loans last month, up from CNY1.08 trillion in July, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast new loans of CNY1.35 trillion. New yuan loans issued by Chinese banks in August were up CNY 60 billion from a year earlier.

In a separate statement, the PBOC said total social financing--a broader credit measure that includes financing offered by non-bank institutions--rose to CNY 2.96 trillion from CNY1.06 trillion in July.

Total social financing consists of all manner of financing, including banks, trusts, financing companies, trade credit, corporate bonds, certain kinds of interbank lending and informal lending by individuals, among other kinds of credit.

Data for M2--the broadest measure of money supply--also came in below expectations, expanding 8.2% in August. That compares with 8.3% in July and the 8.4% rise forecast in the WSJ poll.

Although the market has expected more policy support to boost the coronavirus-hit economy in recent weeks, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor at China's central bank, reiterated that Beijing will maintain prudent monetary policy and won't resort to flood-like stimulus.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 0521ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34aChina tells delivery, ride-hailing firms to better protect workers
RE
05:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : BOJ likely to warn of hit from Asia bottlenecks on exports, output - sources
RE
05:33aBoj likely to warn this month of rising risks to exports, output from asia factory bottlenecks - sources
RE
05:33aEU okays ITA, orders Alitalia to repay 900 million euros illegal state aid
RE
05:31aTaiwan raps Fitch for calling it part of China in ratings upgrade
RE
05:30aEu regulators say new airline ita not liable to repay alitalia's illegal state aid
RE
05:30aEu regulators clear italy's 1.35 bln euros in capital injections for ita over next three years
RE
05:30aEu competition regulators order italy to recover 900 mln euros in illegal state aid granted to alitalia
RE
05:28aEU ministers want EU budget rules to support investment, realistic debt cuts
RE
05:27aGold gains on dollar dip, but hinges on Fed taper cues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Exclusive: Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate Ameri..
3World shares bounce, dollar edges lower as Biden-Xi call helps mood
4FRESENIUS SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..

HOT NEWS