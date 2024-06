BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said on Wednesday that it strongly opposes the EU's use of increased tariffs as a strategy to obstruct the normal global trade of electric vehicles, but its commitment to the EV market in Europe remains unwavering.

Nio "will continue to serve our users and explore new opportunities within Europe despite protectionism," according to a company statement.

