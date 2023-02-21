Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources

02/21/2023 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce budget EVs under a new brand, said three people with knowledge of the matter.

Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 in projects codenamed "Alps" and "Firefly", said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment.

Chinese media outlet Cailianshe first reported the plan.

Nio's main brand, Nio, is positioned for the premium car segment to compete with brands such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz in China and Europe.

Chinese EV players, most of which are still loss-making, are ramping up efforts to increase their market shares in the world's largest auto market as the penetration rate of EVs rises rapidly.

More than a quarter of the new cars sold in January in China were either pure electric or plug-in hybrids, according to China Passenger Car Association.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Zhuzhu Cui and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.08% 99.67 Delayed Quote.19.54%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.31% 74.87 Delayed Quote.21.94%
NIO INC. 0.00% 10.19 Delayed Quote.4.51%
Latest news "Economy"
01:51aSwiss OC Oerlikon sees lower margins, to cut jobs as costs rise
RE
01:49aEngie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices
RE
01:48aIndian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO
RE
01:46aHSBC CEO: China property market outlook on the mend
RE
01:44aSri Lanka to make $2.6 bln in loan repayments in first half of year
RE
01:44aChina's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
RE
01:34aEthiopia commission accuses Oromiya rebels of killing 50 people
RE
01:30aTears and photos as Japan sends giant panda 'home' to China
RE
01:29aHsbc ceo: seeing encouraging signs of pick-up in market activity…
RE
01:25aHsbc ceo: sentiment in q4 in china commercial real estate was mo…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
2MediciNova Announces New Data Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblast..
3HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
4Corn near 1-week high on Argentina supply woes, soybeans firm
5Analysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt e..

HOT NEWS