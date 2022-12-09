China's Nov new yuan loans seen rebounding on policy support

*
*
*
Nov new loans seen at 1.35 trln yuan vs 615.2 bln yuan in
Oct
*
Nov money supply growth seen at 11.7% y/y vs 11.8% in Oct
*
Nov TSF seen at 2.1 trln yuan vs 907.9 bln yuan in Oct
*
Loans, money supply data due Dec 10-15
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's new yuan loans likely
rebounded in November from the previous month as the central
bank seeks to bolster slowing growth in the world's
second-biggest economy, according to a Reuters poll.
Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.35 trillion
yuan ($194.29 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, more
than doubling the 615.2 billion yuan in October, according to
the median estimate in the survey of 26 economists.
That would be higher than the 1.27 trillion yuan issued in
the same month a year earlier.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the reserve
requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points (bps) effective
from Dec. 5, to free up more funds for lending.
This is the second such move this year, releasing about 500
billion yuan in long-term liquidity to prop up a faltering
economy hit by record COVID-19 cases and lockdowns.
China on Wednesday announced sweeping changes to its tough
anti-COVID regime, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the
virus but sparked protests and hobbled economic activity. It
also recently announced a slew of measures to ease a funding
crisis for real estate developers that has weighed heavily on
the property sector.
But economists say the road to recovery may be long and
bumpy, especially if new infections surge and global demand
continues to weaken.
In 2023, the government will focus on stabilising growth,
employment and prices, while preventing and defusing major
systemic risks, the Politburo, the country's top-decision making
body, said this week.
China's economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of
this year, but an annual meeting next week of top policymakers
is expected to aim higher.
Government advisers told Reuters last month they would
recommend 2023 growth targets ranging from 4.5% to 5.5%, while a
central bank adviser said last month that China should set a
target no lower than 5%.
Outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 11.1% in
November from a year earlier, the same pace as in October, the
poll showed. Broad M2 money supply growth in November was seen
at 11.7%, down from 11.8% in October.
Local governments issued a net 3.98 trillion yuan in special
bonds in the first 10 months, the finance ministry data have
shown, as authorities accelerated special bond issuance for
infrastructure to prop up the economy.
Any acceleration in government bond issuance could help
boost total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit
and liquidity. Outstanding TSF rose 10.3% in October, down from
10.6% in September.
In November, TSF is expected to rise to 2.1 trillion yuan
from 907.9 billion yuan in October.
($1 = 6.9485 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)