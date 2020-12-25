China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge on year after trade deal

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans
in November more than doubled from the previous year, customs
data showed on Friday, as cargoes booked following a Phase 1
trade deal between the United States and China arrived in the
country.
The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 6.04 million
tonnes of the oilseed from the United States in November, up
136% from 2.56 million tonnes a year ago, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Chinese buyers stepped up purchases of U.S. farm products
earlier this year, partly to fulfill commitments made in the
January deal aimed at tempering a trade war between the world's
two largest economies.
The November shipments were also up from 3.4 million tonnes
in October, when U.S. soybeans started to dominate the market in
the fourth quarter.
In the first 11 months of the year, China imported 20.05
million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, up 45% from 13.85 million
tonnes the previous year.
It also bought 2.74 million tonnes of Brazilian beans in
November, down 29% from 3.86 million tonnes a year earlier, and
also a fall from 4.23 million tonnes in October with the South
American country's soybean season coming to a close.
Brazilian shipments during Jan-Nov came in at 63.1 million
tonnes, up 19% from 52.84 million tonnes last year.
"Supplies (of soybeans) will be ample while demand will also
be strong in the fourth quarter this year and going into the
first quarter," said a trader with a major trading house, citing
healthy demand from the steadily recovering pig herd and robust
consumption of soybean oil.
Chinese crushers snapped up Brazilian soybeans earlier this
year as they sought to benefit from attractive crush margins.
Crush margins fell in November as U.S. soybean prices rose,
and amid concerns about weather in Brazil, forcing some
importers to washout American cargoes.
Margins <CNSOY-RZO-MRG> have picked up again, however, as
demand for soymeal from the livestock sector and soyoil
consumption were boosted ahead of new year holidays, a time of
peak demand for both meat and cooking oil.
China imported 9.59 million tonnes of soybeans in November,
up 15.8% on the year.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan, Kirsten Donovan)