China's Oct coal imports slow over boom in domestic output

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports fell 18% in
October from a month earlier as power generators and industrial
users turned to domestic supplies amid Beijing's efforts to
boost production.
The world's biggest coal consumer brought in 26.94 million
tonnes of the dirty fossil fuel last month, down from 32.88
million in September, data from the General Administration of
Customs showed on Sunday.
But October arrivals were still higher than the figure of
13.73 million tonnes a year ago, when Chinese authorities set an
unofficial cap of about 300 million tonnes for total coal
imports in 2020.
In the first 10 months of this year, China imported 257.34
million tonnes of coal, up 1.9% year-on-year, customs data
showed.
Since July, China has issued hundreds of approvals of coal
mining capacity expansion, amid soaring prices and insufficient
supply of the fuel that were partly behind widespread power
outages.
China's spot coal prices gained nearly 190% this year before
measures by the powerful state economic planner to boost output
production and limit prices.
Free-on-board prices for Indonesian thermal coal of the
3,800 kcal grade surpassed $160 a tonne in late October, from
less than $70 in the beginning of the year.
China's coal output has surged to record daily levels since
late October and prices have plunged nearly 50% in the past
three months, prompting power plants to turn back to domestic
suppliers to replenish stocks, traders said.
By Friday, stocks at power plants nationwide had exceeded
116 million tonnes, up more than 35 million from the end of
September, returning to the levels of recent years, the state
planner has said.
Consumption of the fuel is expected to increase as the
winter heating season begins in northern China.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Lincoln Feast
and Clarence Fernandez)