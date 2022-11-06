China's Oct crude oil imports rebound amid new refinery rollouts

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports
in October rebounded to the highest level since May, up 14% from
a low base a year earlier in their first annual growth in five
months, data showed on Monday, as two greenfield refineries
prepared to start operations.
The world's largest crude importer brought in 43.14 million
tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to 10.16 million
barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General
Administration of Customs.
The October imports were up from September's 9.8 million
bpd.
The rebound came as PetroChina started trial production at a
200,000-barrel-per-day crude unit at its newly-built refinery in
Guangdong, while privately controlled Shenghong Petrochemical
also got ready to officially launch its 320,000-bpd plant in
Jiangsu province.
Refiners also took advantage of a slide in global crude
prices to replenish stocks, hauling in cargoes from the Americas
and the Middle East.
Imports for the first 10 months of the year totalled 413.53
million tonnes, or about 9.93 million bpd, 2.7% below the
corresponding period last year.
Spurred by Beijing's abrupt release of a large number of
export quotas, companies shipped overseas 4.456 million tonnes
of refined fuel last month, up 13% from a year before, data
showed.
However, year-to-date exports remained 24.5% below
year-earlier levels at 39.91 million tonnes, due to a broad curb
on fuel exports earlier in the year.
Natural gas imports last month via pipelines and as
liquefied natural gas (LNG) sank to the lowest level in two
years at 7.61 million tonnes, after a brief spike the previous
month ahead of the winter heating season.
Year-to-date imports remained 10.4% lower than a year
earlier at 88.73 million tonnes, because of steep declines in
LNG imports as companies slashed costly spot purchases.
While predicting slower demand growth this winter, national
energy firms prioritised domestic production and boosted imports
of pipeline gas from Russia and Central Asia.
(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude conversion)
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)