China's October forex reserves at $3.218 trillion - central bank

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the
end of October, data from the People's Bank of China showed on
Sunday.
That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.201 trillion at the end
of September.
The value of China's gold reserves were $110.83 billion by
the end of October, up from $109.18 billion a month ago, as gold
prices rose.
