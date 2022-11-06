Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's October imports of soybean are lowest in eight years

11/06/2022 | 11:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

China's imports of soybean fell 19% in October from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, hitting their lowest since 2014, after buyers cut purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins.

Imports by the world's top buyer of the oilseed were 73.18 million tonnes for the first 10 months of the year, down 7.4% from last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The very low shipments, matching the October 2014 figure of 4.1 million tonnes, underline an urgent need to rebuild stockpiles.

Global soybean prices hit a decade-high in June as bad weather cut production in Brazil, China's top supplier.

The high prices and lacklustre demand for animal feed from the livestock sector this year blunted appetite for purchases of soybean over the summer, leaving China short of supplies now that hog profits have recovered.

Soybeans are crushed to make animal feed.

Cash soymeal prices touched records in recent weeks on tight supply. In the top hog-raising province of Sichuan, prices <JCI-SBM-CHDU> reached 5,850 yuan ($810.78) a tonne last week, up 26% in two months. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.70% 97.48 Delayed Quote.21.32%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.12% 5.0266 Delayed Quote.-20.61%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.10% 178.175 End-of-day quote.6.56%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.16% 151.7 End-of-day quote.8.55%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.58% 577.1706 Real-time Quote.9.18%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.59% 420.9 End-of-day quote.2.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.30% 7.21846 Delayed Quote.13.90%
WTI 0.78% 91.362 Delayed Quote.22.68%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02aInstant view: China October imports of soybeans and copper fall y/y
RE
12:01aVietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch -sources
RE
11/07Bank of England's recession warning turns spotlight to UK budget plan
RE
11/06Inflation top worry for G20 countries -survey
RE
11/06Ukraine warns of more attacks on infrastructure, as mayor urges Kyiv to prepare for the worst
RE
11/06INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on value-buying; firmer rupee aids mood
RE
11/06Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units -Bloomberg News
RE
11/06South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice
RE
11/06China's Oct crude oil imports rebound amid new refinery rollouts
RE
11/06Investor 3D urges Sapporo Holdings external directors to seek business overhaul
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA OCT TRADE BALANCE +586.81 BLN YUAN -CUSTOMS…
2Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Hyundai and Kia
3China's exports, imports shrink as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt de..
4China Oct exports grow 7.0% y/y in yuan terms, imports up 6.8%
5Yakult Honsha : to Introduce Internal Carbon Pricing System

HOT NEWS