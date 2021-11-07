China's October soybean imports fall 41% y/y to 5.11 mln T

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in
October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, customs data showed on
Sunday, as poor crush margins curbed demand and Hurricane Ida
limited U.S. shipments.
The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.11 million
tonnes of the oilseed in October, versus 8.69 million tonnes a
year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed on
Sunday.
China's soybean purchases in October were also down from the
6.88 million tonnes imported in September, the data showed.
China brought in 79.08 million tonnes of soybeans in the
first 10 months of the year, down 5% from a year earlier.
Chinese crushers had stepped up purchases earlier in the
year in anticipation of strong demand from a fast recovering pig
herd.
Demand has, however, dropped after pig supplies outpaced
demand, leading to a plunge in prices and wiping out farmer
profits. <JCI-HOGM-HENAN>
Hog farmers faced heavy losses throughout the summer months,
though prices have picked up in October.
As recently as early September, soybean crush margins were
negative after hitting a record low in June. However, the
margins improved during September on declining stockpiles.
<CNSOY-DLN-MRG>
Hurricane Ida, which hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in early
September, damaged at least three of the nearly dozen export
terminals dotted along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to
the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Muyu Xu; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)