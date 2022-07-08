China's PPI +6.1% y/y, CPI +2.5% y/y

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate inflation
cooled in June to the lowest in 15 months, as strict anti-COVID
measures hit demand and global recession fears triggered a
selloff in ferrous metals.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.1% year-on-year, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday, after a
6.4% rise in May. That was a larger increase than expectations
for 6.0% growth tipped in a Reuters poll.
The consumer price index (CPI) picked up 2.5% from a year
earlier, widening from a 2.1% gain in May. In a Reuters poll,
the CPI was expected to rise 2.4%.
The CPI stayed flat month-on-month, after the 0.2% drop in
May, beating the 0.1% decline in a Reuters poll.
The world's second-biggest economy has shown some signs of
recovery in recent months after a sharp COVID-induced slump,
although headwinds to growth persist, including soft consumer
spending and worries of any recurring waves of infections.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)