China's PPI up 9.5% in August

09/08/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
BEIJING - China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9.5 percent year-on-year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sept 9.

The figure went up from the 9 percent year-on-year increase registered in July.

The faster expansion of PPI last month was due to the price rises in coal, steel and chemicals, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI rose 0.7 percent in August, up 0.2 percentage points from July.

The data also showed that China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in August.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 03:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS