China's PPI up 9.5% in August

BEIJING - China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9.5 percent year-on-year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sept 9.
The figure went up from the 9 percent year-on-year increase registered in July.
The faster expansion of PPI last month was due to the price rises in coal, steel and chemicals, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.
On a monthly basis, China's PPI rose 0.7 percent in August, up 0.2 percentage points from July.
The data also showed that China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in August.
