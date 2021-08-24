Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Pinduoduo posts first quarterly profit

08/24/2021 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the Pinduoduo logo

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc reported its first ever quarterly profit on Tuesday as shoppers stayed online despite the easing of pandemic lockdowns but the company warned it could be a one-off.

Pinduoduo, which has the biggest e-commerce user base in China, said its profitability going forward was likely to be affected both by intensifying competition and investment in an agricultural sector initiative it launched on Tuesday.

Since being founded in 2015, the Nasdaq-listed company has become a competitive player in China's booming e-commerce space through an approach that melds social media with online shopping to offer attractive discounts.

In the three months to June 30, it reported net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 2.41 billion yuan ($372 million) compared with a net loss of 899.3 million yuan a year ago and revenue of 23.05 billion yuan.

Pinduoduo shares jumped 14% when the market opened.

Pinduoduo's profitability has helped comfort investors at a time of heightened scrutiny by China of domestic tech firms on concerns over data privacy and anti-competitive behaviour. Its shares have more than halved in value since February.

"We do not expect profitability to continue," Tony Ma, vice president of finance, told analysts on an earnings call. "We do not think this quarter's profitability should be an indicator, or reference for our future investment in user mind-share and agri-focused infrastructure."

Chairman and Chief Executive Chen Lei said he expected the competition in China's e-commerce sector which was already "extremely dynamic and vibrant" to intensify.

"We are seeing more platforms entering the e-commerce space, so competition is increasing, and will continue to increase," Chen said.

The company said it was launching an initiative worth 10 billion yuan to address needs in the agricultural sector and rural areas and profits from the second quarter and future quarters would be allocated to the initiative, "until the total 10 billion yuan commitment is fulfilled".

($1 = 6.4766 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing; Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 14987.108041 Real-time Quote.14.17%
PINDUODUO INC. 15.08% 95.24 Delayed Quote.-54.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.4712 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50aChina's Pinduoduo posts first quarterly profit
RE
09:48aTrafigura's head of Africa energy trading leaves company, sources say
RE
09:47aIndia's July oil imports hit 1-year low on refinery maintenance
RE
09:43aTrudeau pledges foreign home buyer ban, rent-to-own scheme in bid for Canada voters
RE
09:41aEnergy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide
RE
09:40aNasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost
RE
09:40aVC DAILY : Fika Ventures Chases Opportunities
DJ
09:39aEnergy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide
RE
09:38aUK debt office urged to launch green gilts with 10-12 year maturity
RE
09:38aNasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
4Oil extends gains on brighter demand outlook, Mexico outages
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS