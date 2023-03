BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China's new Premier Li Qiang said "developing the economy is the fundamental solution for creating jobs," at a news conference to mark the end of the annual sitting of Parliament in Beijing on Monday.

China will continue to pursue an "employment-first" strategy, he added, while recognising that a higher number of college graduates will put pressure on the job market this year. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill)