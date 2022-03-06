Log in
China's President Xi reiterates grain security, urges for domestic dominance

03/06/2022 | 08:47am EST
Giant screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that the country must ensure grain security and reliance on the domestic market to maintain production, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China should guarantee capacity at home and import grains "appropriately", Xi said at a meeting with delegates from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament.

"We must not think the problem of food is not as essential as entering into industrialization, and must not rely on the international market," Xi was quoted as saying.

Xi's comments came amid disruption to the global grain supply chain from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two top grain growers. China has been stepping up its focus on food security since the coronavirus pandemic.

Xi told the CPPCC delegates that China needs to stabilise food and corn production, and to expand output of soybean and oilseeds so as to make sure "Chinese bowls are mainly filled with Chinese food".

He also urged development of the seed industry to help realise self-reliance, saying seed security is "related to national security", according to CCTV.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Ryan Woo;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.87% 622.7038 Delayed Quote.27.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
