China's President Xi says security measures in Xinjiang should become regular

07/15/2022 | 12:29pm BST
FILE PHOTO: An ethnic Uighur woman walks in front of a giant screen with a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the main city square in Kashgar

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will make security measures in Xinjiang a regular fixture while requiring Islamic practices to conform to Chinese sensibilities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a visit to the northwestern frontier region, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi also said Xinjiang must nurture a team of "politically reliable" religious representatives, according to CCTV.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS