China's President Xi says security measures in Xinjiang should become regular
07/15/2022 | 12:29pm BST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will make security measures in Xinjiang a regular fixture while requiring Islamic practices to conform to Chinese sensibilities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a visit to the northwestern frontier region, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Xi also said Xinjiang must nurture a team of "politically reliable" religious representatives, according to CCTV.
