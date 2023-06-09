China's factory-gate price index tumbled to its lowest reading in more than seven years, while consumer prices edged up slightly in May, thanks to higher food prices, official data showed Friday.

The producer-price index declined 4.6% from a year earlier in May, compared with the 3.6% decline in April and marking the weakest reading since February 2016, when PPI fell 4.9% from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The PPI result was also lower than the 4.3% decline expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The statistics bureau said the bigger PPI fall resulted from declining global commodity prices, the weakening domestic and international industrial goods market, as well as a relatively higher base comparison a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI fell 0.5% in May, on par with April.

Meanwhile, China's consumer-price index rose 0.2% from a year earlier in May, up slightly from the 0.1% year-over-year increase in April.

The result undershot the 0.3% increase anticipated by the surveyed economists.

Food prices rose 1.0% on year in May, higher than the 0.4% increase in April. Vegetable prices narrowed their decline to a 1.7% year-on-year fall in May, compared with the 13.5% decline in April. Pork prices fell 3.2% on year in May, reversing the 4.0% increase in April.

Non-food prices stayed flat from a year earlier in May, compared with a 0.1% growth in April, as prices of industrial goods fell at a bigger rate, while service prices softened, said the statistics bureau.

China's CPI in May fell 0.2% from April, making it the fourth straight month of decline, according to data from the statistics bureau.

