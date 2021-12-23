China's Railway Sector Studies and Implements the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's Important Speech Made at the Openi...

Log in
China's Railway Sector Studies and Implements the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's Important Speech Made at the Opening Ceremony of China-Laos Railway

12/23/2021 | 12:37pm EST
Over the past few days, the cadres and employees of China's railway sectorhave been studying and implementing the spirit of the important speech given atthe opening ceremony of China-Laos Railway by General Secretary Xi Jinping when jointly attending the event with Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos. Fully aware of the necessity of fully understanding the significance of China-Laos Railway,improvingtheir political stand, implementingtheir responsibilitiesand focusing on the requirements of high standard, sustainability and benefiting people's livelihood,all of the cadres and employees expressed their determinations to operate and manageChina-Laos Railwaywith due diligence and integrity andgivefull play to the radiation and promoting effect of the railway, so that the railway can better serve the economic and social development of the people living in the regions along the railway, and make due contributions to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative and the building of China-Laos community with a shared future.

　　General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech at the opening ceremony fully recognized the significant achievements made in the construction of China-Laos Railway, and profoundly expounded the significance of the opening-to-traffic of China-Laos Railway, defined the clear tasks and requirements on maintenance and operation ofChina-Laos Railway, development of theregionsalong the railway and building a golden route for the benefit of the people in both countries. The speech greatly motivates and spurstheofficials and employees of China's railway sectorand provides a fundamental basis and strong political impetus for doing a good job inoperating and managingChina-Laos Railway andbetter serving the high-quality joint development of the Belt and Road.

China Railway Corporation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:07 UTC.


HOT NEWS