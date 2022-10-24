Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high

10/24/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in September were 2% below their level a year earlier, data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.

However, state-run refiners lifted fuel exports to the highest monthly volume since June 2021 to cash in on robust export margins, according to data from the General Administration of Customs that was released a week behind schedule.

The world's largest crude importer brought in 40.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 9.79 million barrels per day (bpd). While that was up from 9.5 million bpd in August, shipments remained below the nearly 10 million bpd imported a year earlier.

Imports for the first three quarters of the year totalled 370.4 million tonnes, or about 9.9 million bpd, 4.3% below the corresponding period last year. This marks the first annual decline for this period since at least 2014.

China's fuel demand took a hard hit as Beijing's drastic COVID-19 curbs stifled travel and manufacturing activities.

While state refineries have mostly returned from outages and planned maintenance, independent refiners, which make up about one-fifth of China's crude oil imports, have continued to hold down production.

"The sentiment is very low. Margins are not good, plants were not motivated to increase runs," a Singapore-based trading executive with an independent refiner in eastern China said ahead of the data release.

However, the data showed that exports last month of refined fuel - including diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel oil - soared 36% from a year earlier to 5.64 million tonnes.

Year-to-date exports were down 27.6% at 35.45 million tonnes, as a result of Beijing's policy adopted in late 2021 to limit fuel exports and excessive refinery processing.

But, in late September Beijing released a large set of fresh fuel export quotas to boost its sagging economy, which could see exports recover further through the first quarter of 2023.

Natural gas imports last month via pipelines and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) also rebounded to 10.15 million tonnes, the highest since January, the data showed.

However, volumes were 4.4% lower than a year earlier,

with LNG imports being the drag as companies avoided pricey spot purchases.

Gas imports for the first nine months of the year were down 9.5% year-on-year at 81.16 million tonnes.

(1 tonne= 7.3 barrels for crude oil)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill, Jamie Freed and Christian Schmollinger)

By Chen Aizhu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.81% 92.94 Delayed Quote.18.80%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.70% 5002.14 Real-time Quote.-18.79%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.61% 463.2795 Real-time Quote.12.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.64% 254.5651 Real-time Quote.55.60%
WTI -0.91% 84.553 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
12:39aChina Sept steel output up 17.6% at 86.95 million tonnes -stats bureau
RE
12:39aUk military intelligence- ukrainian efforts to defeat iran's sh…
RE
12:37aUk military intelligence- russia is likely using uav as substit…
RE
12:37aUk military intelligence - russia is likely expending a high num…
RE
12:37aChina's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high
RE
12:35aUk military intelligence - russia continues to use iranian uncr…
RE
12:35aChina Sept aluminium output rises 9.3% y/y as power restrictions ease
RE
12:29aDubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
RE
12:29aChicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
RE
12:26aDollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Home Sales Fell in First Nine Months
2Tesla cuts prices in China by up to 9% as softer demand, price war loom
3Vingroup : ADB LEADS $135 MILLION CLIMATE FINANCING PACKAGE TO SUPPORT ..
4Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gul..
5China new home prices fall for second month in September

HOT NEWS