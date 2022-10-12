China's Sept exports likely cooled further on weakening global demand

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's export growth is
expected to have slowed further in September as overseas demand
weakens, adding to strains on the shaky economy amid COVID curbs
and a property crisis, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Outbound shipments likely rose 4.1% from a year earlier
after growing 7.1% in August, according to the median forecast
of 30 economists in the poll.
Surging inflation, higher interest rates and the months-long
Ukraine war are increasingly weighing on the global economy,
with China's protracted slowdown adding to the pressure.
Both the official and private-sector China factory activity
surveys showed new export sub-indexes extended contractions last
month. Exports had been one of the few bright spots for the
economy this year.
"The PMIs add to growing evidence of a turning point in
foreign demand," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, economist at
Capital Economics, adding this could be the start of a
double-digit contraction in Chinese exports.
Foreign trade-related container throughput in China's eight
major ports dropped 14.6% in the first 10 days of September due
to typhoon disruptions, but grew later during Sept. 11-30, data
by China Ports & Harbours Association showed.
Meanwhile, imports are expected to remain weak in September,
likely rising 1%, compared with only 0.3% in August.
South Korea's export growth, a leading indicator for China's
imports, hit the slowest pace in nearly two years in September.
Shipments from the trade-dependent country to China were down
6.5%.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted fewer working days and lower
year-over-year growth of oil prices in September also implied
import growth could slow.
With the weakening yuan, China's trade surplus is likely to
have widened to $81.0 billion from $79.39 billion in August, the
poll showed.
Trade data, which will be released on Friday, is one of the
last official economic indicators to be announced before China's
ruling Communist Party Congress starting on Oct. 16.
As the world's second-biggest economy contends with
continued COVID-19 curbs and a weakening property sector, the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its 2022
growth forecast for China to 3.2% from
3.3%.
(Poll compiled by Anant Chandak; Reporting by Ellen Zhang and
Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)