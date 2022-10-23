China's Sept refinery output posts first year-on-year rise since Nov

*
Sept refinery runs 13.82 mln bpd, +1.9% yr/yr
Jan-Sept throughput down 5.1% yr/yr
State plants returned from shutdowns; independents
maintained
curbs
Jan-Sept crude oil output +3% on yr
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) -
China's oil refinery output in September posted its first
year-on-year increase since November, with daily processing
rising to its highest in nine months, data showed, as several
large state-run plants returned from maintenance.
September refinery output rose by 1.9% from a year
earlier to 56.81 million tonnes, or about 13.82 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to the National Bureau of Statistics,
versus 12.64 million bpd in August.
Throughput in the first nine months of 2022 was 497.26
million tonnes, equal to about 13.3 million bpd and down 5.1%
from a year earlier.
Production recovered as state-run plants such as Sinopec
Shanghai Petrochemical and PetroChina's Wepec refinery resumed
operations after lengthy unplanned shutdowns.
However, operations at independent refiners in the
eastern refining hub of Shandong remained subdued at around 63%
of capacity in September, slipping from around 65% in August and
versus about 70% in July, according to Chinese commodities
consultancy JLC.
NBS data also showed China's crude oil production last
month rose 1.4% from a year earlier to 16.81 million tonnes, or
4.09 million bpd. Year-to-date production gained 3% from a year
earlier to 153.75 million tonnes, or 4.11 million bpd.
Such growth is considered an achievement for the
industry as national companies accelerated developing
geologically more challenging terrains to offset rapid declines
in mature reservoirs.
Natural gas production in September rose 4.6% from a
year earlier and output during the first three quarters was up
5.4% over the corresponding period of 2021.
Healthy growth in domestic gas production has enabled
Chinese firms to cut back on pricey imports of liquefied natural
gas from the spot market.
(1 tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian
Schmollinger)